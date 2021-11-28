Japan Raises Omicron Variant Alert to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases raised its coronavirus variant alert on omicron to the highest level on Sunday.

The institute designated omicron as a variant of concern. Previously, omicron was a variant of interest, the second-highest warning level of its three-tier alert.

Delta is also on the institute's list of variants of concern.

On Friday, the World Health Organization classified omicron as a variant of concern.

Omicron contains some 30 mutations to the spike protein, which could make it more contagious and resistant to vaccines, according to the Japanese institute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]