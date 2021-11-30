Railway Firms Ramping Up Measures against Train Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Railway operators and police in Japan are ramping up patrols and exercises after an attack on a train in Tokyo a month ago.

Train and bus operators are finding difficulties implementing effective measures to prevent indiscriminate attacks targeting passengers or crew members. One expert said that it is difficult to take "large-scale measures, such as baggage inspections."

The incident a month ago, which occurred on a train on the Keio Line of railway operator Keio Corp. <9008> while it was traveling in Chofu, Tokyo, injured 17 passengers. One of the victims, a 72-year-old man, had been in critical condition temporarily after being stabbed in the chest.

In the Oct. 31 attack, the 25-year-old suspect, Kyota Hattori, also released oil on the train and set it alight. He was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder and was served a fresh arrest warrant Nov. 22 for alleged arson.

Officers from Fukagawa police station of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital were seen standing in Tokyo Metro Co.'s Monzen-nakacho Station on Friday, watching over passengers bustling past ticket gates.

