G-7 Health Ministers' Meeting Called to Discuss Omicron Variant

London, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The British government said Sunday it will call an emergency meeting of Group of Seven health ministers on Monday in response to the spread of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Britain currently holds the G-7 presidency. The other G-7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

People infected with the omicron variant have been confirmed in southern Africa and European countries, including Britain and the Netherlands, as well as in Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.

On Friday, the World Health Organization classified the omicron strain as a variant of concern due to its high number of mutations and possible faster pace of the spread of infection.

