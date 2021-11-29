Japan to Boost Border Measures over Omicron Variant: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering tighter border control measures as fears grow over the new omicron strain of the novel coronavirus spreading around the world, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

"We will announce new measures at an appropriate time," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We are dealing with the situation with a strong sense of crisis," he said.

Japan will start administering third shots of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday as planned, Kishida said while noting that experts are examining the effectiveness of the vaccines against the omicron variant, first detected in South Africa.

