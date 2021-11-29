Japan to Expand Entry Ban Worldwide over Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan will expand its COVID-19 entry ban to cover foreign nationals arriving from anywhere in the world in principle, in response to the spread of the new omicron strain of the novel coronavirus aboard, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

Following the discovery of the omicron variant, the government introduced the entry ban for foreign nationals coming from nine African countries.

"As an emergency precautionary measure to avoid the worst-case scenario, the ban on foreign nationals newly entering Japan will be expanded to cover the entire world from midnight Monday," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office.

He also said his government will launch strict quarantine measures for people who return to Japan from 13 countries and a region where omicron infection cases have been confirmed.

Currently, the government bans in principle new entry into Japan by foreigners.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]