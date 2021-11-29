Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Fall below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 674 new coronavirus infection cases in the past week, recording a weekly tally below 1,000 for the first time since the end of June last year.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,727,522 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Fifteen prefectures, including Fukushima, Shiga, Tottori and Kumamoto, had no new case at all in the past week.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 death toll stood at 18,369, up by 11 from a week earlier. The weekly fatalities were down from 20 in the previous week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at 382,188. Osaka in western Japan came second at 203,113, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 169,252 and Saitama, north of Tokyo, at 115,823.

