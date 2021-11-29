Japan Panel Seeks Basic Law toward Creation of Children's Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Monday requested the enactment of a basic law to protect children's rights and the securing of necessary personnel and financial resources to implement policy measures for children.

The requests were included in a report that was submitted to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by members of the panel at the prime minister's office the same day.

Based on the report, the government will compile its basic policies toward the establishment in fiscal 2023 of a children's agency, which will serve as the "control tower" overseeing policies related to children.

The government plans to submit legislation to launch the agency to next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in January.

In the report, the panel underlined a need to prevent the rights of children from being violated due to abuse or bullying, based on the principles of the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]