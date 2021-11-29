Nihon University Chm. Tanaka Arrested for Tax Evasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors Monday arrested Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka for allegedly evading around 53 million yen in income tax.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad suspects that the 74-year-old head of the Japanese private university evaded income tax between 2018 and 2020 by hiding earnings, including kickbacks, in violation of the income tax law.

The squad searched Tanaka's home in Tokyo in September, when it also raided the university's headquarters. The squad also searched his home in October, when Tadao Inoguchi, a 64-year-old former board member of Nihon University, and Masami Yabumoto, 61, former head of the Kinshukai medical group, were arrested. The two have been indicted on breach of trust charges.

According to sources, investigators found over 200 million yen in cash at Tanaka's home during the searches, and the squad was looking into the matter.

After graduating from Nihon University in 1969, Tanaka started working for the university as an employee.

