Arrival from Namibia Positive for Coronavirus: Japan Minister

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A person who has stayed in Namibia has been confirmed with the novel coronavirus at an airport quarantine after arriving in Japan, Japanese health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Monday.

It is not immediately known whether the coronavirus of the person, a man in his 30s, is the new omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and is starting to spread in European and other countries. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases is analyzing the genome of the virus.

Namibia, bordering South Africa, is among the countries subject to the Japanese government's tightened entry restrictions related to COVID-19, which came on the heels of the discovery of the omicron variant.

No omicron cases have been confirmed in Japan. On Sunday, the NIID designated the omicron variant as a variant of concern, the highest-level warning on its three-tier novel coronavirus alert.

According to the health ministry, the man arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Sunday evening via a stopover point and was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus at the airport's quarantine station. He has a fever but is not in a severe condition, the ministry said. He is resting at a quarantine facility near the airport.

