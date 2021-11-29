Japan to Ban Entries of Foreigners over Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan will ban entries by foreigners arriving from around the world in principle as the new omicron strain of the novel coronavirus is spreading aboard, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

The government will expand the COVID-19 entry ban to cover all countries and regions, effective from midnight Monday until the expiration date provisionally set for year-end. Entries by foreigners will be rejected except in cases in which there is a need for humanitarian or other consideration.

The government will also tighten restrictions on the movements of people who return from abroad.

“As an emergency precautionary measure to avoid the worst-case scenario, the ban on foreign nationals entering Japan will be expanded to cover the entire world,” Kishida told reporters at the prime minister’s office.

Kishida sought understanding from the public, saying that the ban is “an extraordinary measure to be imposed until we get more information about the omicron variant.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]