Sapporo Aiming to Cut Costs for 2030 Winter Games

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The city of Sapporo, which is aiming to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, presented Monday a plan to cut its projected costs for the events by a maximum of 90 billion yen, or up to 20 pct.

The government of the capital of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, reported the cost reduction plan to the city's assembly. The city now estimates the costs at 280 billion to 300 billion yen, down from 310 billion to 370 billion yen projected in 2019.

The cost savings will be made partly through the use of existing facilities, according to the city. With the cost cuts, the city hopes to win residents' support for its bid to host the international sporting events.

Of the total costs, 200 billion to 220 billion yen will be allotted to running the Games, down from the 2019 estimate of 230 billion yen, and 80 billion yen will be used for competition venues and other facilities, down from the range of 80 billion to 140 billion yen.

The city plans to cover the costs for running the events mainly with sponsor fees, without using taxpayer money. The Sapporo government newly included in the revised cost plan reserve funds worth 20 billion yen for measures against the novel coronavirus while planning to reduce costs related to the opening and closing ceremonies.

