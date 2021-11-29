Japan Confirms 82 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 82 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count standing below 100 for the second straight day.

One new death was reported among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 43, unchanged from Sunday.

Of all 47 prefectures, the number of infections exceeded 10 only in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 14. No new case was reported in 29 prefectures.

In Tokyo, eight new cases were confirmed, up by two from a week before. The daily tally in the Japanese capital stood below 30 for the 18th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases came to 14.4, down 15.8 pct from the preceding week.

