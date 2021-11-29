Experts Urge Japan Govt to Offer Foreigner-Friendly Information

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel urged the Japanese government on Monday to offer information in a way that is more considerate to foreigners and improve the environment for foreigners to live in the country.

The panel on the realization of intercultural cohesion, chaired by Akihiko Tanaka, president of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, submitted a written opinion to Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa on the day.

Based on the panel's recommendations, the government plans to compile a five-year plan on the matter around June next year.

In the written opinion, the panel pointed out that much of information provided by Japanese administrative bodies requires heavy reading, making it difficult for foreigners to understand necessary information such as that on COVID-19 support measures.

The panel called on the government to use more visual images and utilize social media platforms effectively.

