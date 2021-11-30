G-7 Ministers Affirm Cooperation to Tackle Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

London, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Group of Seven health ministers agreed in an emergency online conference on Monday to work in collaboration to tackle the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, which has emerged as a new global threat.

The G-7 ministers adopted a joint statement confirming such cooperation.

The meeting was chaired by Britain, which holds this year's G-7 presidency. The participants agreed to hold another meeting in December.

Infections with the omicron variant, first confirmed in South Africa, have spread to at least 14 countries and regions, including in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Japan and others countries have barred all new visitors from abroad.

The G-7 health ministers highly evaluated South Africa's disclosure of the discovery of the omicron variant from the standpoint of transparency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]