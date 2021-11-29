Australia Suspends Plan to Ease Entry Restrictions for Japanese, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Australian government said Monday that it will suspend until Dec. 15 a plan to loosen its entry restrictions for Japanese and other travelers, citing the need for time to collect information about the newly found omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The government initially planned to allow vaccinated Japanese and South Korean citizens to visit Sydney and Melbourne without quarantine from December.

It also planned to allow students and skilled workers with visas from other countries to enter Australia.

In Australia, quarantine measures were revived for all people entering the country, in the wake of the spread of the omicron variant.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]