Japan Starts Discussing Income Increases of Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has started to discuss priority policies to promote female empowerment, including measures to increase income among women and steps to tackle domestic violence.

Such discussions were kicked off at a meeting of the Council for Gender Equality held at the prime minister's office on Monday.

The council will draw up the priority policies as early as June next year.

"We will work on achieving a new form of capitalism through a boost in women's income from a positive cycle of growth and distribution," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the meeting.

The council will also have discussions on "femtech" products and services, which utilize latest technologies to address women's health issues, and ways to promote paternity leave.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]