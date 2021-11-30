Princess Marriage Affected Whole Imperial Family: Crown Prince

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Princess Mako's marriage to commoner Kei Komuro had an impact not only on her immediate family but also on other Imperial Family members, her father and Crown Prince Akishino said.

The absence of ceremonies related to the marriage between the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and Komuro "gave an impression that (Imperial events and ceremonies) are very trivial," the Crown Prince said in a press conference in Tokyo before his 56th birthday on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to the throne, said the "Nosai-no-Gi" engagement ceremony and two other Imperial ceremonies related to the marriage were not held on his judgment because he thought that the document Komuro released in April to explain his mother's money dispute with her former fiance "would not allow people to figure out the situation quickly or be satisfying."

"It would have been better (for Komuro) to have an opportunity to explain (the scandal) verbally and answer questions," the Crown Prince also said.

Three years ago, he said that it would be impossible to hold Nosai-no-Gi unless many people became happy about and satisfied with the situation involving his daughter and Komuro, both now 30.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]