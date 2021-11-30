Japanese Develop AI System for Evaluating Ulcerative Colitis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University have announced that they developed a computer image support system that uses artificial intelligence to evaluate symptoms of ulcerative colitis from endoscope images.

Assistant Professor Kento Takenaka, Distinguished Professor Mamoru Watanabe and others believe that the system can evaluate symptoms and predict their progression with the same level of accuracy as that of a specialist.

They hope to put the system into clinical use through their joint research with Sony Group Corp. <6758>.

Ulcerative colitis is a disease in which ulcers form on the mucous membrane of the large intestine, resulting in abdominal pain, diarrhea and hematochezia. Its causes are unclear.

Patients whose conditions do not improve with medication may have to undergo surgery to remove their large intestine. They may also develop colon cancer.

