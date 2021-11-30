Ohtani Wins This Year's Edgar Martinez DH Award

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has won this year's Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, Major League Baseball said Monday.

It was the first time for a Japanese baseball player to win the award, for which players with at least 100 at bats as a designated hitter in a season are nominated.

Ohtani was selected in a vote by journalists covering MLB's American League teams, those working in the broadcasting industry and public relations officials at baseball teams.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels star, who won the 2021 MVP award for the American League, had 46 home runs and 100 RBIs. As a DH, Ohtani hit 43 homers and had 91 RBIs, exceeding all other nominees.

The award, which started in 1973, when the DH system was introduced to the American League, was renamed in 2004 in honor of Martinez, a legendary DH with the Seattle Mariners.

