Japan. U.S. Finance Chiefs Agree to Cooperate over COVID-19

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen affirmed Tuesday that their countries will continue cooperating in the fight against COVID-19 following the emergence of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

At their first talks, held via a teleconference system, they agreed, among other things, to work closely together to distribute COVID-19 vaccines early to developing nations and elsewhere.

Japan-U.S. cooperation is "critically important for better preparing for a future pandemic," Suzuki told reporters after the talks.

Suzuki and Yellen also confirmed that Japan and the United States will steadily implement stepped-up taxation on multinational companies based on an agreement reached by numerous countries earlier this year. The accord has been called "a historic deal" by the Japanese minister.

Yellen briefed Suzuki on the state of the U.S. economy, including issues related to inflation, according to sources with access to the talks. There was no reference to foreign exchange rates, the sources said.

