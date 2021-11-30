Kishida Says Coronavirus Crisis Is Continuing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The COVID-19 crisis is continuing, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned Tuesday, referring to the discovery of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

"We're still in the midst of the crisis," Kishida told a meeting of executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida reported that the government, in response to the emergence of the new variant, has banned entries by foreigners arriving from anywhere in the world in principle.

The ban is a "temporary and unusual measure that will be in place just in case until characteristics of the omicron variant become known to some extent," he said. "We'll explain the tighter border control measure thoroughly so that we can obtain understanding from the public," he added.

"We aim to take concrete actions to help people regain a sense of safety," Kishida said, stressing the government's intention to strengthen the country's medical care system, administer third shots of COVID-19 vaccines, enhance free coronavirus tests and spread COVID-19 pills.

