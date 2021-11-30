Izumi Elected Japan Opposition CDP's New Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan elected Kenta Izumi, the party's policy chief, as its new leader Tuesday.

Izumi, 47, beat Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, in a runoff in the day's leadership election, which was held after former CDP chief Yukio Edano stepped down to take responsibility over the party's defeat in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

The election went to a runoff as none of the four candidates, also including former parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications Junya Ogawa, 50, and former state minister of health, labor and welfare Chinami Nishimura, 54, obtained a majority in the first round of voting.

