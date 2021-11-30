Japan's Population Drops 0.7 Pct: 2020 Census

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population, including foreigners, stood at 126,146,099 as of October 2020, down by 948,646, or 0.7 pct, from five years before, revised national census results showed Tuesday.

The total population, which logged the first-ever decrease in 2015 since the 1920 start of the country's census survey, fell for the second time.

According to the revised October 2020 census data, released by the internal affairs ministry, the population of Japanese nationals dropped by 1,783,253, or 1.4 pct, to 123,398,962, while that of non-Japanese people living in the country grew by 834,607, or 43.6 pct, to a record 2,747,137.

