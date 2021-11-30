Omicron Variant Confirmed in Japan for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Japan for the first time, government officials said Tuesday.

The strain was detected in a man in his 30s who tested positive for the coronavirus at a quarantine station in Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. He came from Namibia in southern Africa, entering Japan via a third country Sunday.

The omicron variant was detected in a genome analysis by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The man is being quarantined in a government-designated lodging facility with two family members, who tested negative for the virus. He was asymptomatic upon arrival at Narita but developed a fever in quarantine.

The omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa, has been found in many other parts of the world. The variant is feared to be highly contagious, prompting the government to suspend new entry by all foreigners from Tuesday.

