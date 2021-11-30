Japan Confirms 132 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 132 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh deaths on Tuesday.

No new infection cases were reported in 27 of the country's 47 prefectures. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by two from Monday to 41.

In Tokyo, 21 new infection cases were confirmed, an increase of four from a week earlier and the 19th straight day below 30.

In the capital, one new death was confirmed. The seven-day average of new positive cases dropped 13.8 pct from a week before to 15.0. There were six patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Monday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]