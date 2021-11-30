29 Pct of Japanese Firms Have No Human Rights Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A joint survey by the industry ministry and the Foreign Ministry showed Tuesday that 29 pct of companies in Japan have not developed a human rights policy.

In the survey, the proportion of companies conducting so-called human rights due diligence, or checks for any human rights violations throughout supply chains, came to 52 pct.

Of respondents not conducting human rights due diligence, 32 pct said they did not know how to do so, and 28 pct said they could not secure enough personnel and money for the process.

The survey was conducted for the first time. It covered 2,786 companies, chiefly those listed on the first and second sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, from Sept. 3 to Oct. 14. Of them, 760 firms provided valid replies.

"It's become clear that there is still room for improvement at Japanese companies," industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

