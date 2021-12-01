U.S. Fighter Drops Fuel Tank into Downtown Area in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. F-16 fighter jet dropped two fuel tanks before making an emergency landing in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Tuesday, and one of them was found in a downtown area, Japanese police and Defense Ministry officials said.

There have been no reports of damage or injury from the incident involving the fighter from the U.S. military's Misawa Air Base in the prefecture.

The fuel tanks were dropped into the town of Fukaura and a mountain in an apparent effort to prevent fire during an emergency landing, according to the ministry officials.

Police found liquids like fuel and metal objects scattered on a road near the Fukaura town office. The other fuel tank has not been discovered.

The F-16 made the emergency landing at Aomori Airport in the city of Aomori, leaving its runway closed and seven commercial flights canceled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]