Noted Japanese Lyricist Makoto Kitajo Dies

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese lyricist Makoto Kitajo, known for hit numerous songs including "Kandagawa," died of lung cancer on Nov. 22. He was 74.

Kitajo became a lyricist after working as a radio and television script writer.

Kandagawa, produced from his own experience, was performed by folk group Kaguyahime with music by Kosetsu Minami, a member of the group. The song proved a smash hit.

Kitajo also wrote hit songs such as "Shochu Omimai Moshiagemasu" and "Yasashii Akuma" for female group the Candies, "Hello Goodbye" for Yoshie Kashiwabara, "Melancholy" for Michiyo Azusa and "Itezuru" for Hiroshi Itsuki.

He won the lyricist award of the Japan Record Awards for "Spotlight," sung by Keisuke Yamauchi, and the Japan lyricist award of the Japan Lyricist Association for "Hijikawa Arashi," sung by Natsuko Godai.

