Japanese Princess Aiko Comes of Age at 20

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 20 on Wednesday, reaching the age of majority in Japan.

In written comments, the princess said, "I hope to perform each and every duty with sincerity as an adult member of the Imperial Family and do everything I can to help the Emperor and the Empress."

While Imperial Family members usually meet with the press before turning 20, Princess Aiko is scheduled to hold a news conference in the third week of March next year, the Imperial Household Agency said.

"Everything I've experienced until now became my life's assets," she said in the comments, adding, "I sincerely appreciate everyone who has been involved with me."

Princess Aiko expressed concerns about people facing hardship amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "My heart aches that many people have died," she said. "I hope that peaceful and colorful lives will come to everyone as soon as possible," she added.

