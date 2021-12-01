Japan Kicks Off 3rd Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The third round of novel coronavirus vaccinations began across Japan on Wednesday morning.

The third shots, available to people aged 18 or over who have received their second shots at least eight months ago in principle, will be firstly administered on medical professionals, who were the first priority group in Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program that began in February.

The third shots will be given to elderly citizens from the beginning of next year.

With the world on high alert over the new omicron variant, which has also been found in Japan, the Japanese government is hoping to boost people's immunity against the virus through the additional vaccines.

The third round is "a very important first step for the sense of security for our staff and patients," Kazuhiro Araki, head of the National Hospital Organization's Tokyo Medical Center, said after receiving his third shot.

