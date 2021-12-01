Japan Company Sues U.S. Zoom for Trademark Infringement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronic musical device developer Zoom Corp. <6694> has filed a trademark lawsuit against U.S. videoconferencing company Zoom Video Communications Inc. with the Tokyo District Court.

In the suit, filed Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company urged Zoom Video Communications to stop infringing trademark rights, claiming that the U.S. company uses a mark very similar to its registered trademark.

"The purpose of the lawsuit is to confirm that our registered trademark is an intellectual property that should be legally protected," Zoom Corp. said in a statement, adding that it does not intend to settle the suit out of court.

Zoom Video Communications was unavailable for comment.

In September, Zoom Corp. filed a similar lawsuit against NEC Networks & System Integration Corp. <1973>, a distributor for Zoom Video Communications in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]