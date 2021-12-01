Japan to Ban Re-Entry of Foreigners from 10 African Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The government will ban the re-entry of foreigners with residency status in Japan arriving from South Africa and nine other African countries in principle, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

The measure will be introduced Thursday, following the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. It will add to the current ban on new entry by foreigners without such status coming from anywhere in the world.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the remaining nine nations are Angola, Eswatini, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique and Lesotho.

The government allows the entry of foreign nationals under special circumstances as exceptions. On this, Matsuno said, "We'll operate (the system) more strictly, including by limiting (entry) to those with a real need to enter."

