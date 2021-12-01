Ohtani's "Real Two-Way" Wins 2021 Top Buzzword in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--"Real Nitoryu," or real two-way, and "Sho Time," both referring to Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani, were named this year's top buzzword in Japan on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels star won the 2021 American League MVP award after recording nine wins as a pitcher and 46 home runs and 100 RBIs as a hitter.

U.S. baseball commentators repeatedly highlighted Ohtani's play by screaming "It's Sho time!" As well as his outstanding performances, he was also praised for picking up garbage at stadiums and being respectful to officials.

The list of top 10 buzzwords also included words related to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

Among them were slang expressions "Gonzeme" and "Bittabita," used by commentator Ryo Sejiri during the skateboarding event, which made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]