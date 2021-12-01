Sony Life Insurance Employee Arrested over Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested an employee of Sony Life Insurance Co. on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining some 17 billion yen through an illegal money transfer from an overseas unit, sources familiar with the investigation said Wednesday.

Rei Ishii, the 32-year-old employee of Sony Life Insurance, a unit of Sony Group Corp. <6758>, was arrested on suspicion of fraud. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has not revealed whether the suspect admitted to the allegations.

Ishii is suspected of swindling 155 million dollars by pretending to conduct a legal fund transfer in mid-May. He allegedly transferred the money from SA Reinsurance Ltd.'s bank account to a different bank account overseas.

"We're deeply sorry for causing huge trouble to our customers," Sony Life Insurance said in a statement. "We'll deal strictly with the employee," it said.

In August, Sony Life Insurance said that it had found an unapproved money transfer involving SA Reinsurance, a company based in Bermuda.

