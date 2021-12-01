Nihon Univ. Boss Tanaka Offers to Resign after Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka on Wednesday offered to resign following his recent arrest for alleged tax evasion, informed sources said.

The major university is set to hold an extraordinary board meeting Wednesday afternoon, apparently to hold discussions on Tanaka, 74.

Tanaka, who is in his fifth term as the university's chairman, assumed the post in 2008 after serving in several posts including board member.

He was arrested Monday on suspicion of evading a total of some 53 million yen in income tax by hiding kickbacks and other money from business operators.

Tanaka has denied the allegations, according to the sources.

