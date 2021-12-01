Nihon University Chairman Tanaka Steps Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka resigned Wednesday following his recent arrest for alleged tax evasion, sources familiar with the matter said.

Tanaka told the board of the Japanese university that he will not be able to fulfill his duty because he is in custody. But he demanded that he remain as a member of the board.

The board decided to file a criminal complaint for alleged breach of trust linked to a university hospital.

Naoto Kato, president of the university, will concurrently serve as chairman, and all other board members will resign.

Tanaka assumed the post of chairman in 2008. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of evading some 53 million yen in income tax by hiding kickbacks and other money from businesses. He has denied the allegations, according to sources familiar with the matter.

