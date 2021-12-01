Japan Average Pump Price Falls for 3rd Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan fell for the third straight week although it still remained at a high level, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

As of Monday, the price stood at 168.60 yen per liter, down 0.1 yen from a week earlier, the ministry said.

The average price may continue to fall, depending on the impact of the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus on crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the average price for kerosene, chiefly used for heaters, rose by 2 yen from a week before to 1,952 yen per 18 liters. The average remained at the highest level in some 13 years.

According to the ministry, the average pump price fell in 24 of the country's 47 prefectures and went up in 19 prefectures.

