Izumi to Name Nishimura as CDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kenta Izumi, new leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Wednesday that he plans to appoint former state health minister Chinami Nishimura as the main opposition party's secretary-general.

Izumi also plans to name Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, as the party's acting leader and former parliamentary vice internal affairs minister Junya Ogawa, 50, as chairman of the party's Policy Research Council.

The post of parliamentary affairs chief will be given to former land minister Sumio Mabuchi, 61. The appointments are set to take effect at a general meeting of CDP lawmakers on Thursday.

Nishimura, 54, Osaka and Ogawa competed against Izumi in the CDP's leadership election on Tuesday. Izumi said the appointments are in line with the CDP's emphasis on diversity.

Izumi said Nishimura will be "a competent partner. I want her to work with me to revitalize the party."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]