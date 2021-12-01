Japan Confirms 2nd Case of Omicron Variant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Wednesday that a second case of infection with the omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in the country.

The variant was detected in a man in his 20s who arrived in Japan from Peru on Saturday after a transit in Doha. His nationality is unknown.

He tested positive for the virus during quarantine procedures at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo. The omicron variant was detected after a genome analysis.

The man was quarantined at a designated facility after his arrival and is now staying at a hospital, according to the ministry.

No omicron cases have been reported in Peru, according to the ministry.

