INTERVIEW: Kishida's Adviser Eyes Human Rights Guidelines for Biz

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider drawing up guidelines to prevent human rights issues related to corporate supply chains, Gen Nakatani, adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has said.

The guidelines would also help prevent Japanese businesses from becoming involved in such issues through their own or partners' supply chains, Nakatani, in charge of international human rights issues, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"We must prevent Japanese companies from suffering losses from their overseas activities," Nakatani said, apparently bearing in mind a recent government survey showing that many Japanese companies have not developed a human rights policy or do not know how to do so.

He indicated that a team of officials from the foreign, industry and justice ministries will work on the guidelines.

In spring, U.S. authorities were found to have blocked imports of Uniqlo brand shirts by Japan's Fast Retailing Co. <9983> over cotton made in the Xinjiang Uighur region, where China is accused of committing human rights abuses.

