LDP Lawmaker Alleges Money Demand from Local Politician over Election

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives lawmaker Hirohiko Izumida of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Wednesday that he faced a demand for money from a local politician in the central Japan prefecture of Niigata ahead of the Oct. 31 Lower House election.

According to Izumida, Isao Hoshino, a member of the Niigata prefectural assembly, demanded 20 million to 30 million yen during their meeting at Hoshino's home on Sept. 4, suggesting that Izumida would lose the election unless he paid the amount.

Izumida told a press conference that he plans to release voice records of the meeting at a later date. He also plans to ask the Niigata chapter of the LDP to expel Hoshino.

In the general election, Izumida was elected to the Lower House from the Hokuriku-Shinetsu region, including Niigata, under the proportional representation system.

At the press conference, Izumida said he was surprised by the demand, which was made on the heels of a high-profile vote-buying scandal involving LDP lawmakers in the western prefecture of Hiroshima.

