Japan Confirms 121 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Wednesday.

No new infection cases were reported in 26 of the country's 47 prefectures. Across the country, there were 43 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of two from Tuesday.

In Tokyo, 21 new infection cases were reported, a rise of four from a week before and the 20th straight day below 30.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 21 pct from a week before to 17.3 in the Japanese capital.

There was one new death among COVID-19 patients. The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Tuesday to four.

