Omicron Variant Starting to Affect Japan's Diplomatic Schedule

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The worldwide spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has started to cast a shadow over the Japanese government's diplomatic schedule.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry have dropped their shoulders, especially since the emergence of the new variant came when the infection situation of the delta variant had just calmed down.

Late last month, countries around the world beefed up their border control measures amid heightened concerns over the omicron variant.

A ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization, originally set to be held between late November and early December, was suddenly postponed, due to the introduction of stricter travel restrictions by Switzerland, where the meeting was supposed to be held.

Due to the postponement, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's first overseas trip since he took office earlier last month was called off.

