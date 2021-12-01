Japan Asks Airlines to Suspend Inbound Flight Bookings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry has asked all airlines operating flights to Japan not to accept new reservations for such flights at least until the end of December, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Following the ministry's request, All Nippon Airways, an ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> unit, and Japan Airlines <9201> on Wednesday stopped taking reservations for inbound flights.

Japanese people living abroad who have not booked flights to Japan yet may not be able to return home for the year-end and and New Year holidays.

On Tuesday, Japan imposed a ban on new entries of foreigners arriving from anywhere in the world as an emergency precautionary measure against the omicron variant, which is spreading globally.

The request to halt new reservations for inbound flights is aimed at further tightening border controls.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]