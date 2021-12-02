Imperial New Year Greetings Canceled for 2nd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Imperial Household Agency said Thursday it has decided to cancel the 2022 New Year greetings by the Imperial Family to visitors at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The event was canceled for the second year in a row.

The 2021 New Year greeting event was replaced by a video message from Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako released on New Year’s day.

Every year on Jan. 2, members of the Imperial Family appear on the balcony of the palace multiple times to offer New Year greetings to large crowds of visitors.

Princess Aiko, the only child of the Emperor and Empress, who turned 20 on Wednesday and thus became of age, was set to join her parents and other members of the Imperial Family for next year’s greeting event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]