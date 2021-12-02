LDP's Ishiba Faction Revamped into Looser Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Shigeru Ishiba, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday he will reorganize the intraparty faction he effectively controls into a looser group of lawmakers.

Members of such a group are allowed to belong simultaneously to other intraparty factions. Ishiba, adviser to the faction, disclosed the reorganization at an extraordinary general meeting of the faction.

The Ishiba faction was launched in 2015 with 20 lawmakers. But the number of faction members has fallen to 12, reflecting a drop in Ishiba's unifying power.

Ishiba concluded that it is difficult to maintain the faction as more members may leave it.

"I want to focus on thinking about policies," Ishiba said at a news conference after the general meeting, explaining the reason for the reform.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]