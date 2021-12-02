Rengo to Demand 2 Pct Pay-Scale Hike in 2022 Shunto Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, formally adopted Thursday a plan to demand a pay-scale increase of some 2 pct in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management wage negotiations.

The umbrella organization of labor unions across Japan set the same target for the seventh consecutive year, hoping to maintain the trend of wage increases.

Like in the previous year, Rengo's plan, which was adopted at a meeting of the group's Central Committee in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, also lays out a request for an overall pay raise of some 4 pct, including regular increases in salary.

With the demands, Rengo aims to have the general level of wages raised although the extent of improvement in corporate performance varies by industry or company due to the differing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rengo pointed to the necessity for all labor unions to work on raising wages in order to put the economy on a self-sustained recovery track.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]