Japan Opposition CDP Launches New Leadership Team

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan launched its new leadership team under recently elected party head Kenta Izumi on Thursday.

"We'll work for the people. We'll draw up solid policy measures and correct wrong things about politics and government," Izumi told a plenary meeting of the party's lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament, at which the executive appointments were approved.

"With this attitude, we'll proceed with you," Izumi, 47, said, underscoring his determination to reinvigorate the party ahead of next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

For key posts, Izumi picked the other three candidates in Tuesday's leadership election--former State Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Chinami Nishimura, Seiji Osaka, former special adviser to the prime minister, and former Parliamentary Vice Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Junya Ogawa.

Nishimura, 54, became secretary-general and Osaka, 62, executive deputy leader. The post of Policy Research Council chair was given to Ogawa, 50.

