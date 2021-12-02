Japan Confirms 127 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases and one fresh death on Thursday.

No new infection cases were reported in 28 of the country's 47 prefectures. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Wednesday to 38.

In Tokyo, 11 new infection cases were reported, down by 16 from a week before and the 21st straight day below 30. The seven-day average of new cases fell 2 pct from a week before to 15.

There was no new death among COVID-19 patients in Tokyo. The number of severely ill patients counted under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Wednesday at four.

Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, reported 15 new cases, including 13 kids at a nursery school in Tendo. Thursday's cases brought the number of infections at the nursery school to 22.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]