1,560 People Receive Booster Shots on 1st Day in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--At least 1,560 people received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan on Thursday, when administration of booster shots began in the country, the government said.

About 1.04 million medical workers are expected to get booster shots this month.

The number of people who received booster shots on the first day may increase later, given a possible delay in reports from municipalities.

According to the government's website, all of the 1,560 people were given the approved vaccine of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses injected in Japan, including the first and second shots, has reached about 197 million, with 77.0 pct of the country's population inoculated twice and 78.8 pct at least once.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]